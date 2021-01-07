Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $127.19

Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $127.19 and traded as low as $119.11. Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) shares last traded at $125.00, with a volume of 294,764 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.19. The company has a market cap of £101.52 million and a PE ratio of 62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

In related news, insider Erika Schraner bought 16,772 shares of Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £20,126.40 ($26,295.27).

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

