Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $1.13 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $244.58 million and approximately $33.51 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002859 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00040097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00291481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.75 or 0.02723737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 369,661,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,985,826 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

