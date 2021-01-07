Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND) were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 5,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.