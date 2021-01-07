Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.40. Approximately 60,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2,121.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000.

