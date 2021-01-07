Amy George Sells 10,000 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00.

TEX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,134. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 240.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 272.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 84,944 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 28.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 153,288 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Terex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

