Analysts Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Corvus Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.