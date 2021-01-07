Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 7th (BJRI, CME, CYH, FOOD, MGM, MHK, ONTO, RPM, TKOMY, TMR)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 7th:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefiting from its off-premise business model along with various strategic sales-building initiatives and enhanced loyalty program. Also, the rollout of digital check-ins, digital menus and digital payment options is likely to attract more customers. However, the coronavirus related woes still remains a major concern. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social distancing protocols. Also, high dependency on consumer discretionary spending and increasing costs remains a headwind. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have declined over the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $205.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CME Group’s strong market position driven by varied derivative product lines bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well. Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services. Shares of CME Group have underperformed its industry in the past six months’ time period. However, escalating expenses due to higher technology cost are likely to put pressure on margin expansion. Diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market. Also, stiff competition poses financial risk.”

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Community Health’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past six months. It continues to acquire hospitals to expand number of licensed beds. The company’s restructuring initiatives substantiate its efforts to reduce expenses. Going forward, its expenses are expected to improve further on the back of the company's planned business rejig. Frequent divestitures to streamline core operations have not only helped to lower its debt but also helped the company anticipate improved cash flows. The company made investments in telehealth, which gained ample response amid the COVID-19 environment. However, it has seen a decline in revenues due to reduced admissions. The coronavirus-led uncertainties might affect its near-term financial performance, which led to withdrawal of 2020 guidance. Its weak capital position remains a woe.”

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$12.50.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Mohawk have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its robust U.S. housing market fundamentals and repair & remodeling activities. Going forward, its dominant market share in the highly fragmented and competitive industry, acquisition strategy, and strong international presence are expected to drive growth. Also, it has been streamlining operations, merging facilities and removing higher-cost assets to combat cost woes. It has been maintaining production rates, introducing new products and increasing promotions to address the ever-changing market needs. Earnings estimates for 2020 have moved up in the past 60 days. However, challenges in the commercial business — comprising U.S. carpet, U.S. ceramic and European ceramic — are concerning.”

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With breakthrough offerings on the back of dynamic fundamentals, Onto Innovation is well positioned to benefit from cost-effective solutions. The company outsources almost all of its assemblies for a competitive advantage. It invests in research and development to provide differentiated products and services. Healthy traction in 5G and advanced packaging markets drive Onto Innovation despite COVID-19-related woes. A solid product portfolio and accretive customer base are considered to be the key drivers for its long-term growth. However, intense competition in the overseas market and high concentration risks are expected to hurt its margins. An extensive international footprint makes it susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. A slowdown in production due to the pandemic is also expected to impair operations in China and Taiwan.”

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $92.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “RPM reported solid results for second-quarter fiscal 2021. Its top and bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved from the year-ago period. The uptrend was mainly driven by a strategically balanced business model and the 2020 MAP to Growth initiative. The MAP program is expected to deliver run-rate savings of $290 million by fiscal 2021-end (as of now, 25 plants have been closed out of 31 planned). It has been benefiting from strong demand for commercial sealants and roofing in North America. Also, acquisitions, favorable product mix and moderation in some raw material categories added to the bliss. However, currency headwinds and weather-related woes are causes of concern. RPM's shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to a tender rating. The firm currently has C$2.20 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.75.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes’ robust top line in the third quarter of 2020 amid the pandemic is impressive. Strong pump sales and domestic pump shipments buoy optimism. Strength in t:slim X2 insulin pump’s demand and rising adoption of Control-IQ technology look encouraging. Product launches, a booming diabetes market and a robust product pipeline buoy optimism. Full-year sales forecast also looks upbeat. Focus on international markets and a strong solvency position are added benefits. Its revenues in the third quarter were better-than-expected. The company has outperformed its industry for the past year. Yet, a wider loss per share and lower international pump shipments are deterring. Gross margin contraction and incurring operating loss are also disappointing. Rising operating expenses, heavy dependence on insulin pumps and stiff competition persist.”

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a sell rating.

