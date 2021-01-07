Analysts Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Biomerica reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMRA. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Catherine Coste acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,595.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Biomerica by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 113,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of -0.47. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.