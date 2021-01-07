Analysts Expect Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) will announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.36). Millendo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12.

MLND has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

MLND stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 856.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 180,462 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.