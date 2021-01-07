Analysts Expect Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) will announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.36). Millendo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12.

MLND has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

MLND stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 856.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 180,462 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

