Analysts Issue Forecasts for Athene Holding Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Athene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. Athene has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.