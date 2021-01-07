Analysts Offer Predictions for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27).
Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $71.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.
