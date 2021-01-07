Analysts Offer Predictions for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

