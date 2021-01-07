Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXRH. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

TXRH opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.56, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at $249,897,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588 over the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $2,748,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

