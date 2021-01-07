Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Citigroup (C)

Citigroup (NYSE: C) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Citigroup is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/30/2020 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Citigroup’s streamlining efforts, along with strategic investments in core business, bode well. Also, net interest revenues will likely be supported by loan growth and mix, despite low interest rates environment. Further, manageable debt level makes Citigroup less risky in case of any economic downturn. Though, pending litigations and subdued consumer banking business remain concerns, Citigroup's shrinking costs base due to the wind-down of legacy assets is aiding bottom-line expansion. Notably, the company recently announced to have passed the Fed's second round of stress test and will resume buybacks in 2021.”

12/16/2020 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $66.00.

11/30/2020 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2020 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

C stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. The company has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

