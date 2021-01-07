Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/5/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

1/4/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.25. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

12/21/2020 – Cushman & Wakefield had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2020 – Cushman & Wakefield had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 915,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,158. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31, a PEG ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,641,000 after buying an additional 1,974,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,717,000 after purchasing an additional 740,572 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,454,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

