Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

1/5/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/17/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $209.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $162.00.

12/3/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $191.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 1.73. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $204.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $368,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,300.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,187 shares of company stock worth $21,065,402. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. FMR LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 335,133 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 670,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

