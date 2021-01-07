Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CuriosityStream (CURI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI) in the last few weeks:

1/6/2021 – CuriosityStream was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/5/2021 – CuriosityStream was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2020 – CuriosityStream was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – CuriosityStream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $15.72 on Thursday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.12.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Hendricks bought 20,500 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

