Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 7th (ABI, BN, CHNG, DSGX, DVDCF, DYN, DYNT, EADSY, EBR, EVA)

Analysts' updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 7th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) was given a €61.00 ($71.76) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) was given a €59.00 ($69.41) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 64 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $72.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

