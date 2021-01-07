Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lumber Liquidators (LL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL) recently:

1/6/2021 – Lumber Liquidators was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

1/5/2021 – Lumber Liquidators was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/5/2021 – Lumber Liquidators was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

12/30/2020 – Lumber Liquidators was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/28/2020 – Lumber Liquidators was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Lumber Liquidators was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2020 – Lumber Liquidators was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/2/2020 – Lumber Liquidators had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

12/1/2020 – Lumber Liquidators was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/23/2020 – Lumber Liquidators was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2020 – Lumber Liquidators was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:LL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.01. 310,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.