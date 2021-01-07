Analyzing Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61%

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Canopy Growth and Aphria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 3 9 3 1 2.13 Aphria 0 2 7 0 2.78

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus price target of $31.51, suggesting a potential upside of 1.78%. Aphria has a consensus price target of $10.26, suggesting a potential upside of 17.64%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canopy Growth and Aphria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 38.76 -$993.37 million $1.32 23.45 Aphria $405.96 million 6.38 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -144.50

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than Canopy Growth. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canopy Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aphria beats Canopy Growth on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

