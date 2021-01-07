Analyzing NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) & Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO)

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Coro Global alerts:

This table compares Coro Global and NICE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global $10,000.00 12,526.50 -$4.85 million N/A N/A NICE $1.57 billion 10.71 $185.90 million $4.35 62.11

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Coro Global.

Profitability

This table compares Coro Global and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A -637.53% -455.67% NICE 12.38% 12.75% 7.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of NICE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Coro Global has a beta of 3.59, suggesting that its share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Coro Global and NICE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A NICE 0 2 8 0 2.80

NICE has a consensus price target of $275.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.92%. Given NICE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NICE is more favorable than Coro Global.

Summary

NICE beats Coro Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coro Global

Coro Global Inc. develops solutions for fintech industry in the United States and the District of Columbia. It develops Coro, a mobile application that will allow customers to send, receive, and exchange U.S. dollars and gold. The company is also developing Financial Crime Risk Management platform, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. Coro Global Inc. has an alliance with Dillon Gage Refining Inc. to support the operations of its mobile payment app CORO, which allows customers to exchange, send, and save gold and U.S. dollars. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes and adaptive workforce engagement solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. It serves customers across various verticals, including banking, financial, telecommunications, healthcare, insurance, retail, travel, gaming, public safety, and state and local government. The company sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Information Services Group, Inc. to expand the automation ecosystem. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.