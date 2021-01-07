Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.67

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and traded as low as $10.11. Andrew Peller shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 24,027 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.39. The stock has a market cap of C$451.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62.

About Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

