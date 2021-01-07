AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.00-0.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS.

ANGO traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $18.57. 1,234,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

