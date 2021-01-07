AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.50

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 6498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
AngioDynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGO)
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
