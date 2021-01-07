Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.86 ($69.24).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

