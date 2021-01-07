Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Shares Up 10.1%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.70. 306,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 307,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $88.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

