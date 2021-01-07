Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Shares Up 10.1%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.70. 306,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 307,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.
The stock has a market cap of $88.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55.
Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIX)
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.
