Ann Mather Sells 417 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $121,246.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,632.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $290,110.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total transaction of $30,030.00.

ANET stock opened at $285.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.56. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $293.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Arista Networks by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.23.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.