Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Stock Price Up 28.1%

Shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) rose 28.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 2,772,586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 894,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHL)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

