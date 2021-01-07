Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $338.52

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $338.52 and last traded at $337.43, with a volume of 61333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Truist increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.85 and its 200-day moving average is $287.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

