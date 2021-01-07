Anthony Anderson Sells 2,700 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AIR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.83. 6,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AAR by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 235,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after buying an additional 224,864 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 212,885 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 188,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of AAR by 362.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

