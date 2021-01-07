Anyswap (ANY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.41 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00108770 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00444695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00231798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051187 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,618,876 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

