Anyswap (ANY) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00116915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.90 or 0.00478648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00237132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,585,876 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

