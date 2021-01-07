AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $246.37

AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.37 and traded as high as $434.00. AO World plc (AO.L) shares last traded at $429.50, with a volume of 1,490,794 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AO World plc (AO.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 89.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.08.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

