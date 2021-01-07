Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.22

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.22 and last traded at $57.06, with a volume of 4031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,521,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $172,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,322,902.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,969 shares of company stock worth $5,652,410. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $93,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 219.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

