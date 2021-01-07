Apex (CPX) Price Hits $0.0057

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Apex has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $5,059.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Apex Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

