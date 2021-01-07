Aphria (APHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th. Analysts expect Aphria to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. On average, analysts expect Aphria to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of APHA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 537,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,673. Aphria has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 2.67.
About Aphria
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
