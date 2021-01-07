Aphria (APHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th. Analysts expect Aphria to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. On average, analysts expect Aphria to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APHA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 537,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,673. Aphria has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on APHA. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

