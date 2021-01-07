Aphria Inc. (APH.TO) (APH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aphria Inc. (APH.TO) (TSE:APH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th. Analysts expect Aphria Inc. (APH.TO) to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Aphria Inc. (APH.TO) (TSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$145.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.31 million.

Aphria Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.75.

