Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.75

Shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.75 and last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 1618064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.21.

Get Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.11. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -28.48.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.