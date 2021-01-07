API3 Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.52 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $32.52 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can now be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00006056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00107696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.01 or 0.00441084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00228867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00051806 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org

Buying and Selling API3

