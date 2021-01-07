apM Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $5.65 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $177,320.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00039378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00279723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00027119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $984.97 or 0.02627852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012763 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

