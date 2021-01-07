Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APOG. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $898.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 183,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 133,059 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $10,824,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 351,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.