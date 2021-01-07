Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.57

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 4681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.
Several equities analysts have commented on APOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $913.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.
