Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.57

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 4681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on APOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $913.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

