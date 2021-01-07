Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0010

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $14.56 million and $993,499.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018511 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00207310 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

