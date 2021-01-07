Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $147.22 and last traded at $145.61. Approximately 983,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,530,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.44.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Get Appian alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.39. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $5,121,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,713,207.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,697 shares of company stock worth $57,584,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Appian by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 296,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,084,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Appian by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 153,987 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $9,454,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 98,240 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.