Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,274,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

