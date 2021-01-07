Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.78. 5,631,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,274,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.49. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

