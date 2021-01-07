Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Shares Up 1%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. 299,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 135,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of high-performance lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

