Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Argus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Argus from $90.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $91.90. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

