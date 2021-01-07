APQ Global Limited (APQ.L) (LON:APQ) Stock Price Up 55.6%

Shares of APQ Global Limited (APQ.L) (LON:APQ) rose 55.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46). Approximately 5,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.47. The company has a market capitalization of £27.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

APQ Global Limited (APQ.L) Company Profile (LON:APQ)

APQ Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the investment activities in Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It invests in equities and credit, and government and local currency bonds. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for APQ Global Limited (APQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APQ Global Limited (APQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.