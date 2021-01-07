AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Trading 19.3% Higher

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s stock price traded up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.02. 5,305,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 2,845,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 18.33 and a quick ratio of 17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $450.51 million, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.27.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Richard L. Huber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Third Security LLC grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 18,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,778,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 243.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after buying an additional 2,737,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 514,747 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 791,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 140,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter worth about $573,000. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

