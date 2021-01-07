Aragon (ANT) Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $3.33 or 0.00008661 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $132.09 million and approximately $48.15 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00040212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.00288744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00028199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.78 or 0.02664233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.